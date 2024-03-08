Samsung Galaxy M14 Gets a 4G Version for Only $100

Samsung Galaxy M14 is getting a cheaper version almost a year later. This is a 4G-only version that is starting off in India with very attractive pricing, but with also slightly weaker specifications.

Most of the specifications are similar to the Galaxy M14 5G, including the 6.7-inch IPS LCD that comes with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a waterdrop notch selfie camera signifying the phone’s entry-level status.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy F15 Launched as a Rebranded A15 5G With More Battery

The 50MP main camera remains unchanged alongside its two 2MP cameras that are mostly just there for show. It swaps out the Exynos 1330 chipset in favor of the Snapdragon 680 that can be paired with 4 to 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB/128 GB of storage space. Android 13 takes charge at the software front with One UI core on top, which is a toned-down version of the regular One UI for budget phones.

The battery capacity has taken a hit but still stands at a respectable 5,000 mAh (down from 6,000 mAh). Thankfully, the wired charging at 25W remains unchanged.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Could Launch in July in Paris

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G has a starting price of $100 in India and it is available in Arctic Blue and Sapphire Blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G Specifications