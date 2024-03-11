Galaxy A35 and A55 Launched as Samsung’s New Mid Range Kings

Samsung has updated its Galaxy A series of phones with the much-awaited Galaxy A35 and A55, officially succeeding the Galaxy A34 and A54 from last year. These mark some of the best-selling phones from Samsung and hence the A35 and A55 take that crown.

Design and Display

Both the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 feature a shared 6.6-inch 1080 x 2340px Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, showcasing Samsung’s new “Key Island” design language. However, the phones look the same as last year, and the year before that.

While they share similarities, the Galaxy A55 distinguishes itself with a metal frame, whereas the Galaxy A35 opts for a plastic frame.

Internals and Software

Under the hood, the Galaxy A55 5G boasts the Exynos 1480 SoC equipped with an AMD RDNA2-based Xclipse 530 GPU. Users can opt for configurations with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, and storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB.

In contrast, the Galaxy A35 utilizes the older Exynos 1380 chipset seen in the Galaxy A54, maintaining efficiency with its 5nm architecture. Configurations include options for 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, along with 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

Both devices will boot Android 14 with One UI 6.1 on top. Samsung promises 4 years of OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches.

Debuting on the A series, the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 introduce Samsung Knox Vault. This feature establishes a hardware-based secure execution environment, which is physically separated from both the processor and memory. It serves as a safeguard for the most sensitive data stored on your device, including lock screen credentials such as PIN codes, passwords, and patterns, while also ensuring the protection of the phone’s encryption keys.

Cameras

The Galaxy A55 is equipped with a 32MP f/2.2 selfie camera, complemented by a rear camera setup featuring a 50MP f/1.8 main shooter with OIS, a 12MP f/2.2 fixed-focus ultrawide camera, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro camera.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 5G sports a 13MP f/2.2 front-facing camera, along with a rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 fixed-focus ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro unit.

Battery and Pricing

Both phones share the same 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A55 is available in a base configuration of 8/128 GB, priced at €480. Additional options include the 8/256 GB variant at €530 and higher-end 12/256 GB models. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 starts at €380 for the 6/128 GB version, with a mid-tier option of 8/128GB, and tops out at €450 for the 8/256GB variant.

Specifications