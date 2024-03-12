Sindh Announces Ramadan School Timings

In a notification on Monday, the Sindh Education Department announced a new schedule of school timings during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the notification, primary schools’ morning shift classes will commence at 07:30 am and conclude at 11:30 am from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. On Friday, the school day will end at 10:30 am.

The second shift will begin at 11:45 am and conclude at 02:45 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. On Friday, classes will continue until 1:15 pm after commencing at 10:45 am.

Secondary and Higher Secondary Timings

1st shift — 07:30 am to 11:30 am

2nd shift — 11:45 am to 02:45 pm

Friday:

1st shift – 07:30 am to 10:30 am

2nd shift — 10:45 am to 01:15 pm

Higher Secondary and Elementary Schools

These schools will operate from 08:00 am to 01:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. Meanwhile, on Friday, they will close at 12:00 pm.

The evening shift at these schools will be from 2:30 pm until 5:45 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. On Friday, they will close at 5:00 pm.

New Timings for Colleges

A separate notification regarding new timings for all Sindh colleges was also released. Under the new schedule, morning shift classes will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., while evening shift classes will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.