Star Footballer Cleared by FIFA to Play for Pakistan in Upcoming World Cup Qualifier

Star midfielder, Adil Nabi, has been cleared by FIFA to play for Pakistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches against Jordan on March 21 and 26.

The attacking player has played league football in five countries – England, Scotland, Greece, India and Cyprus – as he brings a wealth of knowledge to the Pakistani side (if selected).

Playing in the Cypriot first division club football, Adil is in red-hot form as he has scored 3 goals in last 4 matches for his side, Doxa Katokopias.

Having spent his youth days at West Bromwich Albion, he made his professional debut for Delhi Dynamos, as a loan player, in 2015. He had an uneasy time in England as he spent the next few seasons at various clubs, before finding feet in Greece.

Playing in multiple Greek clubs, 2019-23, he scored 10 goals in 70 appearances before moving to Cyprus earlier last year.

Adil has made 11 appearances for England’s age-level teams, which is why he was waiting for FIFA’s approval towards switching national team. Having gotten his Pakistani passport earlier, he has officially been approved by FIFA to represent Pakistan’s senior team.

Adil will be joined by his brother, Rahis Nabi, who scored against Tajikistan in Pakistan’s previous match in the World Cup qualifiers against Tajikistan. Adil can be deployed as an attacking midfielder or a secondary striker in head coach Stephen Constantine’s match-day strategy.