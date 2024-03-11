PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Football Team’s Training Camp to Shift to Islamabad After 5 Days in Lahore

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Mar 11, 2024 | 2:51 pm

Pakistan Football team will train in Lahore for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Jordan till Friday. The training sessions will be held under Stephen Constantine, then the training camp will be shifted to Islamabad before the match against Jordan.

The home leg will be held in Jinnah Stadium on March 21 against the Asian Cup Finalists and the team will have a training camp for the 26-member squad of Pakistan that was announced on March 9.

Earlier, the training camp was scheduled for March 1, however, due to financial issues Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) could not hold the training sessions.

Hosting in Jinnah Stadium has been subjected to a lot of ambiguity in recent months and there has been an uncertainty in the air whether the match will be hosted in Islamabad or not.

Following the 43rd Sarsabz Kabaddi tournament the turf of the Jinnah Stadium has been affected to palpable lengths and due to the deteriorating surface the match between Pakistan and Jordan was in jeopardy.

The camp will take place in Lahore because the facilities in Islamabad are not up to the mark and the players can get injuries if prolonged training sessions are held in the capital.

Despite the problematic relationship between the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and PFF, the match will be held in the stadium but without the floodlights.

PSB reassured the PFF that the lights would be installed in June before the match against Roberto Mancini’s side Saudi Arabia but these assurances have been given in the past as well with no concrete result.

