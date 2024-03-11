Pakistan Football Team’s Training Camp to Shift to Islamabad After 5 Days in Lahore

Pakistan Football team will train in Lahore for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Jordan till Friday. The training sessions will be held under Stephen Constantine, then the training camp will be shifted to Islamabad before the match against Jordan.

The home leg will be held in Jinnah Stadium on March 21 against the Asian Cup Finalists and the team will have a training camp for the 26-member squad of Pakistan that was announced on March 9.

ALSO READ Manchester United Welcome Pakistani Supporters at Old Trafford

Earlier, the training camp was scheduled for March 1, however, due to financial issues Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) could not hold the training sessions.

Hosting in Jinnah Stadium has been subjected to a lot of ambiguity in recent months and there has been an uncertainty in the air whether the match will be hosted in Islamabad or not.

Pakistan camp in Lahore begins Monday for 5 days under Stephen Constantine, then moves to Islamabad. Adil Nabi & Mohammad Fazal likely call-ups, pending FIFA clearances, with main diaspora starters coming near 21 March #PAKvJOR clashhttps://t.co/oOs2Xq3vXV — FootballPakistan.com (@FootballPak) March 9, 2024

Following the 43rd Sarsabz Kabaddi tournament the turf of the Jinnah Stadium has been affected to palpable lengths and due to the deteriorating surface the match between Pakistan and Jordan was in jeopardy.

The camp will take place in Lahore because the facilities in Islamabad are not up to the mark and the players can get injuries if prolonged training sessions are held in the capital.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Announces 25-Men Camp for FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Against Jordan

Despite the problematic relationship between the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and PFF, the match will be held in the stadium but without the floodlights.

PSB reassured the PFF that the lights would be installed in June before the match against Roberto Mancini’s side Saudi Arabia but these assurances have been given in the past as well with no concrete result.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.