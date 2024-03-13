Football Star Kylian Mbappe Takes Legal Action Against Kebab Maker

Football superstar Kylian Mbappe is set to take legal action against a kebab shop owner for using his name in the title of a sandwich.

Mohamed Henni, a social media influencer living in Marseille, founded a kebab establishment where the description of his Klüb kebab says that the product is made with a “baker round bread, as round as Mbappe’s skull.”

Henni, having 1.8 million followers on Instagram, received a certified letter from Mbappe’s lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, where it is demanded that Henni remove the name of Mbappe from his menu within eight days.

In case of not fulfilling his duty, Henni will be taken to court for using Mbappe’s name without his consent for commercial purposes.

Henni, shocked at Mbappe’s action, reacted on Instagram: “Are you not ashamed? You have nothing else to do? Suing me for something so futile? It is incredible. I can’t believe it!”

According to reports, Mbappe is off to Spain next season, as his childhood dream of playing for Real Madrid is getting fulfilled.

UEFA Champions League’s most successful club has been trying to sign the French superstar since his AS Monaco days in 2017-18 but the player decided to join PSG in a €180 million deal.

Mbappe’s contract ends in 2025, but he wants PSG to get some sort of leverage through joining the Los Blancos a season earlier.