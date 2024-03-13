France Will Not Allow Muslim Football Players to Break Fast in Ramadan During Matches

The French Football Federation (FFF) released a statement on Tuesday that special arrangements will not be made for Muslim players in the French league (Ligue 1) to break their fast during the month of Ramadan.

Unlike the Netherlands, England, and Germany, the French Football Federation will maintain its stance from last year and will not provide any respite to players who are observing their religious obligation during the month of Ramadan.

Controversy was also generated last year regarding this matter but Le Parisien, a French daily news outlet states that the FFF is making its decision based on its statutes (Article 1.1).

The article has a code of ethics that states that all breaks during Ramadan should be banned just like it prohibits the cladding of headscarves and veils on the face.

FFF’s constitution says that such acts harm the principle of secularism and neutrality while proliferating propaganda at the same time.

The measures by the french football federation seem out of order considering they have countless muslim players in their league like Achraf Hakimi, Amine Harit, Azzedine Ounahi.

France will play two friendly matches during the international break against Germany, on March 24, and Chile, on March 27. Both matches will be held at Stade Velodrome stadium in Marseille.

