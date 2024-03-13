Google Paving the Way for Pakistani Women in Digital Sphere

Higher unemployment rates among youth, especially women, in Pakistan do not come as surprising news to anyone. After all, they are a reflection of how women are treated in our society. From the lack of provision of basic facilities to outright denying them their right to education and work, Pakistani women face all sorts of challenges.

In such a taxing environment, it is no surprise then that women make up 51 percent of the total 31 percent of unemployed youth.

However, there are some tech industry leaders who have taken it upon themselves to ensure that Pakistani women get equal opportunities to stand alongside their male counterparts. One such tech leader is the globally renowned and most commonly used search engine, Google.

It has introduced a series of initiatives and certifications, several of which have already shaped up the professional careers of Pakistani women.

Launched in 2022, the Google Career Certificates program aims to offer assistance to job seekers by giving them access to in-demand skills through job training without the need for a college diploma, degree, or prior experience. Google has also handed 50 percent of the 44.5K scholarships in 2023 to women, which is a testament to its commitment to furthering the cause of women in the tech sector in Pakistan.

Furthermore, it has already pledged 45K scholarships for 2024 under its commitment of creating a Future Forward Pakistan,

The Google Career Certificates program continues to play a key role in shaping up the careers of young women in Pakistan. It has not only provided them with key digital skills but has also played an instrumental role in helping them realize their strengths areas. The effort promotes more equal possibilities for people from various groups and backgrounds to get access to digital skills and job prospects, allowing them to change and determine the course of their lives.

Arooba Shahid is a Digital Marketing Intern and a direct beneficiary of the Google Career Certificates program. She says: “This program was a game-changer for me. It helped me transform my career, and I was able to make a complete career switch away from physiotherapy. After the program, I found a job with an international company in the field of Digital Marketing and E-Commerce. I am truly excited about my future as a digital marketer!”

Afreen Rahat, a freelancer, also attributes her success to the Google Career Certificates program. “Google Career Certificates paved my path to success, fostering knowledge and self-belief. Through the program I signed up for Data Analytics and Digital Marketing courses, captivated by real-world scenarios and expertise of teachers. Today I am a thriving freelancer, and share expertise through a blog with others. and dream of empowering women in entrepreneurship.”

While Google deserves praise for all that it is doing, it is time for authorities concerned to get their act together and introduce initiatives that are aimed at empowering Pakistani women.