Irregularities Unveiled in Govt House Allocation At CDA

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) finds itself embroiled in controversy following revelations of irregularities in the allocation of government houses.

Concerns have been raised by CDA employees regarding the allocation process, with 157 houses under scrutiny.

Chairman of CDA, Captain (Retired) Anwar-ul-Haq, has promptly responded to the situation by ordering an inquiry into the matter.

The Director of CDA Security has been tasked with investigating these irregularities and is expected to present a detailed report to the Chairman.

Today, all implicated employees have been summoned by the Director of Security for a meeting to discuss the alleged irregularities in house allocations. This move underscores the seriousness with which CDA is approaching the issue.

Prior to this development, employees had voiced their grievances to the Chairman, alleging favoritism in the allocation process. They claimed that instead of conducting a fair draw, houses were disproportionately allocated to junior members of the CDA Union, sidelining more senior individuals.

Furthermore, it has been claimed that despite not being included in previous allocation lists, 50 employees were granted housing in a manner deemed unlawful. Additionally, there are allegations that houses designated for specific job roles were erroneously allocated to individuals not meeting the criteria.

In light of these accusations, employees have called for a transparent investigation into the irregularities and have urged for the cancellation of any unjust allocations. The outcome of the inquiry is eagerly awaited as stakeholders seek clarity and accountability in the housing allocation process within the CDA.