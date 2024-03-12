CDA Greenlights Pakistan’s Largest IT Park in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the establishment of Pakistan’s largest IT park in Islamabad, marking a significant development in the city’s technological infrastructure.

Planned to occupy a 3.3-acre plot in Sector G-10, the Islamabad IT Park will boast a sprawling core area spanning 100,000 square feet.

CDA officials project that the IT park will accommodate a substantial workforce, with estimates ranging from 5,000 to 6,000 freelancers. Operating under a public-private partnership model, the park aims to provide conducive working environments for freelancers, startups, software houses, and SMEs alike.

In addition to office spaces, the park will house essential amenities such as research centers, conference halls, meeting rooms, and a library. Furthermore, designated areas will be allocated for showcasing IT products, facilitating collaboration, and fostering innovation within the industry.

Notably, the project will be executed without requiring funding from CDA or the government, as confirmed by Nauman Khalid, Member Technology at CDA. Upon completion, ownership of the park will be fully transferred to CDA after 15 years. Discussions are underway with the Ministry of IT and the Pakistan Software Export Board to optimize collaboration and ensure the project’s success.

Sector G-10, known for its concentration of universities and telecommunication companies, is poised to become a hub for technological advancement with the establishment of the IT park.

Khalid emphasizes the positive impact this initiative will have on the IT sector, providing a conducive environment for growth and innovation. The prospect of state-of-the-art infrastructure coupled with strategic partnerships promises a bright future for Islamabad’s burgeoning tech industry.