Punjab CM Office Demands Rs. 27.2 Million for Maintenance of VVIP Mercedes

The Punjab Chief Minister’s Office has sought a supplementary grant of Rs. 27.2 million for the replacement of five tires and maintenance of a VVIP high-security (bullet-proof) Mercedes armored car, intended for use by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

In a letter addressed to the Punjab Finance Department, the CM Office highlighted the pressing need for replacing the tires of the VVIP Mercedes S-600-L, along with other necessary maintenance tasks.

According to the letter obtained by a private news channel, M/S Shahnawaz (PVT) Ltd Lahore, the sole distributor, has quoted an estimated cost of Rs. 27.2 million for the necessary work.

The letter underscored the urgency of swiftly obtaining additional funds through supplementary grants for the current fiscal year (2023-24) to maintain the security and functionality of the vehicle.

Talking to the private news channel, Punjab Minister for Information Uzma Bukhari justified the repair and maintenance of official vehicles as routine tasks. Bukhari said that linking such actions to the chief minister is unjustified sensationalism and stressed the essential nature of the repairs.