Govt Warns Against Hackers Targeting Apple Devices

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 15, 2024 | 2:19 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The Cabinet Division has issued a Cyber Security Advisory concerning potential zero-day attacks targeting Apple products.

Through analysis of the Shutdown.log file within the sysdiagnose archive, Kaspersky identified anomalies during device reboots associated with Pegasus. Entries in the log file indicated delays in reboots caused by persistent spyware processes. Additionally, a common infection path was observed in the log file, similar to other iOS malware families.

ALSO READ

The advisory recommends several mitigation measures to safeguard against advanced spyware on iOS devices.

These include rebooting the device daily to disrupt potential attackers, enabling lockdown mode to block iOS malware, disabling iMessage and FaceTime to minimize exploitation vectors, exercising caution with suspicious links received via various communication channels, regularly checking backups and system diagnoses for signs of malware, ensuring the installation of the latest OS version and application updates, and utilizing Kaspersky’s self-check spyware detection tool available on GitHub.

The Cabinet Division has instructed federal and provincial ministries and divisions to disseminate this information throughout their organizations, attached/affiliated departments, and to ensure the implementation of necessary protective measures.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

  • FIA, FBR, PTA, and all of the govt entities always warn/urge to take caution against scams/hacking/exploits. my question is why don’t they do something? why don’t they take action against these illegal activities? it’s their job why don’t they take action? if they are not able to do anything why they are wasting people’s tax money? why don’t Govt take action against these illiterate and useless officers?

    Reply

    • lens

    Ayesha Omar Undergoes Collarbone Surgery Eight Years After Car Accident
    Read more in lens

    perspective

    Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
    Read more in perspective
    Get Alerts

    Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

    Follow Us

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    >