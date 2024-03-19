Tech Industry Raises Concerns Over VPN Blockage with PTA

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) has raised concerns within the industry regarding the recent VPN blockage.

Recognizing the potential impact on the IT sector, P@SHA has urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure uninterrupted internet access by whitelisting IPs and enabling VPNs.

ALSO READ World Bank Downgrades Rating of $200 Million Investment Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Collaborating closely with the PTA, P@SHA has initiated a survey, prompted by the authority’s recommendations, to assess the ramifications of the VPN blockade on the IT and ITeS industry. Scheduled for completion by March 20, 2024, this survey aims to gather crucial data on financial losses and customer feedback concerning service disruptions.

Acknowledging the PTA’s responsive approach, P@SHA appreciates the implementation of recommended measures, including the whitelist provisions for IPs and VPNs. By ensuring the inclusion of member companies’ IP addresses and the top 20 VPNs, P@SHA aims to maintain uninterrupted internet access for its constituents.

Additionally, the survey conducted by P@SHA seeks to provide a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the VPN blockade. Participants are encouraged to share insights and suggestions to address the challenges faced by the industry.

Meanwhile, amidst ongoing discussions, concerns have been raised over the government’s alleged restriction of VPN access to prevent users from bypassing the month-long blockage of social media site X.