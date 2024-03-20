Samosa Seller’s Daughters Shine as Grade 17 Officers in SPSC Exam

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 20, 2024 | 11:13 am

In an impressive accomplishment, two daughters of a samosa vendor have successfully cleared the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) exam.

According to details, the two hardworking sisters hail from Sindh’s Tando Jam area. Once a samosa seller, Habibur Rehman Ansari now beams with pride as his two daughters have become gazetted officers in the Livestock Department of Sindh.

ALSO READ

Ansari, who has six children, worked hard to provide for his family while ensuring quality education for his daughters, Dr Sabahat and Sadaf Ansari.

According to a local media outlet, Sadaf has been posted as a veterinary Officer in Grade 17 in Tando Jam, while dr Sabahat is working as a veterinary officer in Thatha.

Both girls expressed their joy and commended the dedication of their parents, particularly their father, for prioritizing their education and supporting them throughout their journey.

