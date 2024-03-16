Arfa Kareem Foundation Launches Scholarship Program for Deserving Students

In collaboration with the Arfa Karim Foundation, the Punjab University Department of Social Work, Sughra Begum Centre for Education Policy and Development organized a seminar titled ‘Education, Social Innovation, and Social Development: Arfa Karim’s Dream’ at Al Raazi Hall.

During the seminar, the Arfa Karim Fellowship program was unveiled, aiming to award scholarships to 50 deserving students. The initiative seeks to honor the legacy of Arfa Karim and support the educational aspirations of young individuals.

Speakers at the event emphasized the transformative potential of the IT sector in educating out-of-school children.

They highlighted how advancements in technology can play a pivotal role in addressing educational disparities and fostering social development.

Among the notable personalities present at the seminar were Dr. Sonia Umar, Director of Sughra Begum Centre for Education Policy and Development; Dr. Uzma Ashiq, Chairperson of the Department of Social Work; Samina Karim, Chairperson of Arfa Karim Foundation; Tabinda Islam, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Rubeena Zakar, Director of Social and Cultural Studies; Dr. Amjad Abbas Magsi, President of the Academic Staff Association; Dr. Kamran Abid, Director of GG IT; Dr. Mahboob Hussain, Chairman of the History Department, along with esteemed teachers and students.