Arfa Kareem Foundation Launches Scholarship Program for Deserving Students

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 16, 2024 | 1:53 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

In collaboration with the Arfa Karim Foundation, the Punjab University Department of Social Work, Sughra Begum Centre for Education Policy and Development organized a seminar titled ‘Education, Social Innovation, and Social Development: Arfa Karim’s Dream’ at Al Raazi Hall.

During the seminar, the Arfa Karim Fellowship program was unveiled, aiming to award scholarships to 50 deserving students. The initiative seeks to honor the legacy of Arfa Karim and support the educational aspirations of young individuals.

ALSO READ

Speakers at the event emphasized the transformative potential of the IT sector in educating out-of-school children.

They highlighted how advancements in technology can play a pivotal role in addressing educational disparities and fostering social development.

ALSO READ

Among the notable personalities present at the seminar were Dr. Sonia Umar, Director of Sughra Begum Centre for Education Policy and Development; Dr. Uzma Ashiq, Chairperson of the Department of Social Work; Samina Karim, Chairperson of Arfa Karim Foundation; Tabinda Islam, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Rubeena Zakar, Director of Social and Cultural Studies; Dr. Amjad Abbas Magsi, President of the Academic Staff Association; Dr. Kamran Abid, Director of GG IT; Dr. Mahboob Hussain, Chairman of the History Department, along with esteemed teachers and students.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan Hospitalized in Mumbai
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>