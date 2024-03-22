Gold Price in Pakistan Plummets After Yesterday’s Surge

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 22, 2024 | 5:10 pm

After surging to a 6-month high on Thursday, the price of gold in Pakistan fell by Rs. 4,200 per tola on Friday to settle at Rs. 228,200.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 4,200 per tola to Rs. 228,200, while the price of 10 grams dropped by Rs. 3,600 to Rs. 195,645.

Thursday saw the price of gold surge by Rs. 4,600 per tola as the prices in the international market rose. Gold prices fell in the international market as well today after hitting a record high in the previous session as the dollar firmed.

Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $2,166.20 per ounce as of 1026 GMT, while the US gold futures fell by 0.8 percent to $2,168.

ProPK Staff

lens

