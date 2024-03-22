Prime Minister Constitutes Economic Coordination Committee of Cabinet

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday constituted the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the committee has been constituted in terms of rule 17(2) of Rules of Business, 1973 by the prime minister.

The prime minister will be the chairman of the ECC, while the Minister for Finance, Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister for Commerce, Minister for Power, Minister for Petroleum, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives will be its members.

By special invitation, the ECC can also invite Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman, Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Secretary, Power Division, Secretary, Commerce Division Secretary, Communications Division, Secretary, Finance Division Secretary, Industries & Production Division, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division Secretary, Petroleum Division, Secretary, Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Division, Secretary, National Food Security & Research Division, Secretary, Privatization Division, Secretary, Railways Division, Secretary, Revenue Division/Chairman, FBR, Secretary, Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division, Secretary, Water Resources Division, and Chairman, Board of Investment.