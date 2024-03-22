Big News as Imad Wasim Takes Important Decision on Taking Back Retirement

Four months after retiring from cricket, Pakistan’s star all-rounder Imad Wasim and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have resolved issues according to various sources and the player has received a green signal from the national cricketing body to return to the international setup ahead of the world cup.

Sources suggest that the Islamabad United all-rounder had meetings with Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi yesterday to resolve issues he had with the PCB management.

According to sources, national team chief selector, Wahab Riaz, also contacted Imad Wasim and congratulated him on his excellent performance during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Imad Wasim will also reportedly participate in the camp that will be set up in Kakul before the home series against New Zealand where Pakistan will play 5 T20I matches in preparation for the World Cup.

Yesterday in a meeting the Champions Trophy winner was advised by Shaheen and Wahab to reconsider his retirement and make a comeback as Pakistan prepares for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to begin in June.

During the PSL 9 season, he picked up 12 wickets in 12 matches with a stunning economy rate of 6.60 and the allrounder also scored 126 runs in 9 innings with an average of 21.00 and a steady strike rate of 128.57 with a match-winning half-century against Peshawar Zalmi where he scored 59* and also won the game against Multan Sultans with a quickfire 30 runs off 13 balls while chasing 229.

The 35-year-old all-rounder has sought time for consultation with family and close friends before making a final decision and he is expected to announce his decision to withdraw his retirement from International cricket tomorrow.