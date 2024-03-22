Shane Watson Reveals Which League is Better Among IPL and PSL [Video]

Shane Watson who has served as the head coach of Quetta Gladiators and Delhi Capitals in both the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) explained the difference and the unique selling points of the two leagues.

While talking to his fans on TikTok, Watson said, “The one thing that the PSL brings is the quality of real fast bowlers and that every team has one to two pacers that bowl at 150 clicks, so if you play there you need to be at your A game, otherwise you get exposed.”

“The thing about the IPL is that it brings together all the best players in the world and because the PSL does not have a window, it cannot attract the best players like IPL.” said the World Cup Winner.

“Although there are a lot of world-class overseas players in the PSL, the IPL, because of its world window, has the best players in the world playing every game and it’s incredibly tough as there are no weak links in the IPL and that’s why everyone loves coming to the IPL because it’s a true test of what you’ve got” Watson concluded.

Shane Watson helped his franchise Quetta Gladiators reach the play-offs for the first time in four years this season and was also one of the candidates in the eyes of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to become Pakistan’s next head coach.

The Aussie cricketer also played for Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Chennai Super Kings in IPL while he represented Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League having experience in both leagues, he knows the traits of the two inside out.