IT Ministry Kickstarts Digital Economy Enhancement Project After World Bank Approval

The Ministry of IT and Telecom has initiated the process of forming the steering committee for the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), inviting nominations from various key stakeholders.

The Ministry is seeking representatives from organizations such as the National Information Technology Board (NITB), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Provincial IT Boards, and the Board of Investment (BOI), among others, to be part of the committee.

With the approval of grant funding from the World Bank, the Ministry of IT and Telecom is keen to accelerate the implementation of the DEEP project.

An interim Project Management Unit is set to be established within the Ministry shortly, with an acting charge given to ministry officials. Subsequently, a permanent project management unit will be established after the appointment of a project director and necessary staff.

According to the project document, the Project Director and the Project Management Unit (PMU) staff will report to a Project Steering Committee (PSC), chaired by the Ministry of IT and Telecom. The PSC, which includes representatives from various governmental bodies, will convene quarterly to oversee project management, monitor deliverables, assess report quality, and address implementation issues.

The DEEP project aims to catalyze national digital transformation, enhancing citizen’s quality of life, improving access to government services, and enhancing the country’s business environment.

It seeks to develop Pakistan’s digital government architecture, establish a national data exchange layer, introduce a National Digital ID system, and create a unified platform for business-government interactions. Additionally, the initiative includes the Civic Innovation and Technology Labs (CITL) initiative to foster innovation through open government data.

Recently, the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved a financing package of $149.7 million, with a significant portion allocated to the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP). Valued at $78 million, DEEP aims to revolutionize public service delivery by leveraging digital platforms to expand access to digitally enabled services for citizens and businesses, fostering greater connectivity and efficiency in the digital realm.