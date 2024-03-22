Punjab Allocates Rs. 1.6 Billion for Free Books

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 1.6 billion to provide free books to students in schools across the province.

According to a report, the Finance Department has released the budget to the Schools Education Department to provide free books to students in schools across Punjab.

On the other hand, the department has ordered school administrators to download a tree plantation application for the ongoing initiative spanning schools across Punjab, including Lahore.

Schools must upload photos of the tree plantation activities conducted on their premises onto the designated application. Information regarding the types of trees already planted in schools, as well as their growth progress, will also be documented in the application.

The School Education Department has issued a letter to all school heads instructing them to comply with the directives regarding this matter.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz urged the public to join the Plant for Pakistan campaign on the occasion of the International Day of Forests.

“Plant a tree so that humans can breathe freely, the environment can be purged of the toxic air and the land of Punjab should be further beautified and become green. Plant a tree and do away with the hazards of smog,” she stated.

Maryam Nawaz added that free saplings are being distributed during the campaign and encouraged students to take the lead. According to the CM, for the first time, the plantation record will be maintained using QR code and GIS technology.