NADRA Launches Home Services for People with Disabilities

In a significant move towards fostering inclusivity and accessibility, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a helpline aimed at facilitating the issuance of computerized national identity cards (CNICs) at people’s doorsteps, with a particular focus on enhancing accessibility and convenience for individuals with disabilities, an official has disclosed.

This groundbreaking endeavor aims to address the challenges faced by people with disabilities in accessing essential identity documentation and marks a crucial step toward ensuring their full participation in society.

This initiative, according to the official, has streamlined the process of obtaining a CNIC, making it simpler and more convenient for individuals with disabilities.

The home-based CNIC issuance service is tailored to aid those with disabilities who encounter difficulties in visiting NADRA registration centers due to mobility issues or other physical limitations. NADRA officials will personally visit their homes to collect necessary documents, record biometric data, and issue CNICs, ensuring that everyone, irrespective of physical challenges, has equitable access to this essential identity document.

The official highlighted that the Special Helpline 1777 serves as a centralized support platform for individuals with disabilities, providing comprehensive assistance and guidance on NADRA’s services, including the procedure for home-based CNIC issuance.

This initiative underscores NADRA’s commitment to inclusivity and its steadfast dedication to empowering individuals with disabilities. By bringing identity card services directly to their homes, NADRA aims to remove barriers and ensure that everyone can seamlessly participate in society, the official concluded.

The significance of this initiative extends beyond mere convenience; it represents a fundamental shift towards a more inclusive and equitable society where every individual, regardless of their abilities, has equal access to essential services. It reflects a broader societal commitment to upholding the principles of dignity, equality, and social justice for all members of the community.