Punjab to Digitally Monitor Distribution of Ramadan Relief Packages

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 6, 2024 | 4:45 pm

Officials on Tuesday briefed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif that a foolproof system has been developed to guarantee the transparent distribution of the Ramadan relief package to the beneficiaries.

CM Maryam Nawaz was informed that the entire process is being closely monitored with the assistance of a live dashboard and advanced technology. Furthermore, a helpline will also be launched today, which can be used to lodge complaints.

According to the officials, the distribution of the Ramazan Nigehban relief packages is being facilitated by utilizing the data of NADRA and BISP beneficiaries. Moreover, CM Maryam was told that all the deserving individuals will get their relief packages during the first ten days of the holy month.

It is pertinent to mention that yesterday, free food bags were home-delivered to 1,200 households in Rawalpindi division as part of a trial run.

The program is scheduled to be officially launched on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan across the province. Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema said that the ration bag contains 10kg of flour and 2kg each of rice, sugar, ghee and gram flour.

On the other hand, Commissioner Aamir Khattak ordered the deputy commissioners to carefully verify the lists of beneficiaries of the Nighaban Ration Programme.

“A separate list should be prepared for families who were no longer underprivileged and were not eligible for this package,” he directed the officials.

The 1200 Pindi households received dry ration after their data was checked through the mobile phone app developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Arsalan Khattak

lens

perspective

