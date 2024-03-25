Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 26th March 2024

As Ramadan enters its third week in Pakistan, the atmosphere is filled with a sense of spiritual devotion and community bonding.

With the fifteenth day of fasting approaching, families eagerly anticipate the moment of iftar, when they will break their fast together.

The aroma of delicious dishes fills the air as homes prepare for the evening meal, a time of joyous celebration and gratitude. Before the break of dawn, individuals rise for sehri, the pre-dawn meal that will sustain them throughout the day.

It’s a time for quiet reflection and spiritual preparation, as Muslims across the country gather in prayer and contemplation.

As the fourteenth day of Ramadan draws near, excitement mounts for the iftar and sehri timings. Families gather around the table, eager to share in the blessings of the evening meal, while individuals wake early to partake in the pre-dawn meal before the day’s fast begins anew.

Following are the Sehri and Iftar timings across the major cities of the country: