Sons Kill Ex-Policeman Father Over Inheritance Dispute

In a tragic turn of events, Karachi police have apprehended a man suspected of murdering his father, a former police officer, over an inheritance dispute. The case revolves around the demise of Saleem Ansari, the retired cop, who was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances within his residence a day earlier.

As per police sources, one of Ansari’s sons, identified as Salman, has been arrested, while the other, Imran, who serves as a police officer, is currently evading arrest. The police allege that the apprehended son has confessed to strangling his father to death before setting the body on fire in an attempt to disguise the crime as an accident.

Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) has been filed against the two brothers suspected of their father’s murder at the Soldier Bazaar police station.

Concerns were initially raised by the police regarding the circumstances of the ex-cop’s demise, as no evidence of a short circuit was found that could have caused the fire in the apartment. After a postmortem examination, the police disclosed that the retired officer had been murdered. Notably, the sons of the deceased had declined to authorize a postmortem examination of their father’s body.

Furthermore, the absence of any reports of screams or calls for assistance from the ex-cop’s neighbors, including his son and family, has raised further suspicions in the investigation.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities need to pursue the truth diligently, uphold the principles of justice, and ensure that those responsible for the heinous crime are held accountable. Furthermore, the incident serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of human relationships and the imperative of fostering open communication and resolution in familial conflicts to prevent such tragic outcomes in the future.