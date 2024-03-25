Eidul Fitr 2024: Here’s How Many Holidays Pakistanis Will Enjoy

According to a private news channel, citing Meteorological Department sources, Pakistanis are expected to enjoy six holidays in celebration of Eidul Fitr.

The news channel added that Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated around April 10. It is pertinent to mention that in 2019, the former federal minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhary, introduced the Lunar calendar as a solution to address concerns associated with moon sightings.

According to the calendar introduced by Chaudhary, Muslims across the country will observe 29 fasts this year. This means that Eidul Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on April 10.

Typically, Eid holidays begin a day earlier than the expected date to allow for preparations and festivities.

If the government announces a four-day holiday starting from April 9 (Tuesday) to April 12 (Friday), and considering the usual weekend holidays on Saturday and Sunday observed by both government and some private offices, it would result in a total of six holidays.

The final decision on the holiday schedule will be made after consultations with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and other relevant departments.

On the other hand, according to the Cabinet Division’s list of holidays issued a few weeks ago, the Eidul Fitr holidays have been scheduled from April 10 until April 12. If this schedule remains unchanged, then Pakistanis will get five holidays.