Here’s The Schedule of Pakistan Railways Eid Special Trains

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 26, 2024 | 11:58 am

Pakistan Railways has announced the schedule of ‘Eid Special Trains’ on Monday, which will exclusively operate on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

These trains will help manage crowds during Eid and enable people to celebrate the Islamic festival with their loved ones across the country.

According to the announced schedule, the first Eid special train is set to depart from Karachi to Peshawar on April 7 at 6 am. Similarly, the second Eid special train will depart from Quetta to Rawalpindi at 10 am on the same day.

The third special train will depart from Karachi Cantt to Lahore at 9 pm on April 8th. Finally, the fourth Eid special train is scheduled to depart from Lahore to Karachi at 5 pm on April 9th.

In separate news, the Pakistan Railways is gearing up to relaunch the renowned Safari Tourist Train. The journey will commence from Islamabad’s historic Golra Station and conclude at Attock Khurd.

Official sources disclosed that the Safari train will set off from Golra Station, passing through Hasan Abdal, Attock, and Attock Khurd Railway stations.

Passengers aboard the Safari Train will enjoy mesmerizing views of the Potohar landscape, showcasing the majestic Margallah Hills, the Sangjani tunnel, and iconic bridges including the Chablal Bridge, Haro Bridge, Ghazi Borotha, and Attock Khurd Bridges.

