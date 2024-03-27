PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PCB Refutes Claims of Non-Payment of PSL Players by International Cricketer’s Association

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 27, 2024 | 9:32 pm

Pakistan Cricket Board wrote to Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations after the association’s claim of payments irregularities in Pakistan Super League.

PCB denied any delay in player payments during the PSL, following a report by cricket’s global players’ union which registered reports of late or non-payment in multiple major franchise leagues in the past two years.

Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) said that one in four players has experienced payment issues in sanctioned leagues and that it has received reports of payment issues in a number of major franchise tournaments. Some of the leagues include the IPL, Bangladesh Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Canada’s Global T20, PSL, etc.

FICA’s CEO, Tom Moffat, said in a press release: “The growth of domestic leagues around the world has been a great thing for cricket and has provided a number of new opportunities for players. However, inconsistencies with the treatment of players have led to the landscape being considered by many as the ‘Wild West.’

PCB’s director of international cricket operations, Usman Wahla, denied the accusations informing foreign media.

“There is no – and never has been – any delay in player payments in any of our nine [PSL] seasons… we have written to FICA to rectify this in their document.”

PSL’s contract terms state that players should receive 70% of their fee within seven days of their arrival in Pakistan, while the remaining 30% within 40 days of their final league match.

PCB faced a similar situation previously, when Aussie all-rounder, James Faulkner, left at the final stages of 2022 PSL alleging that the board failed to honor his contract. However, those claims were proven to be false after it was revealed that Faulkner had caused an uproar in the team’s hotel. He has since been banned by the PCB to take part in the PSL.

