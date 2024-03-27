Babar Azam Reportedly Not Interested in Becoming Pakistan Captain Once Again

In a recent development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering to re-appoint Babar Azam as captain, according to multiple reports.

However, sources further clarified that the batting maestro is reluctant to re-assume the responsibilities after the mishandling of his removal as the skipper of Pakistan during his previous stint.

According to the sources, Babar wants reassurances regarding specific matters before agreeing to re-assume captaincy and is currently in negotiations with the PCB.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted previously in a press conference in Lahore that a change in captaincy is possible before the T20I World Cup.

Shaheen Afridi’s below-par performances as captain during the New Zealand series and Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 have forced the management reportedly to re-instate Babar Azam as the skipper of the National team before the T20 World Cup.

Mohammad Rizwan seemed to be the leading candidate at first because of his immaculate captaincy and performances in the PSL taking his franchise Multan Sultans to a fourth consecutive final but it seems Babar Azam has come back into the frame out of nowhere.

Babar was removed from captaincy in white ball cricket after the ICC ODI World Cup in November and eventually, he stepped down as skipper of Pakistan’s Test side making way for Shan Masood.

In addition to this, two players Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir have come out of retirement and reportedly both players are not on good terms with Babar Azam.

It will be interesting to see how the dynamic of Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Amir turns out as the two players criticized Babar openly on his performance and captaincy on national television.

Imad Wasim and Babar Azam both won the PSL title in 2020 but reportedly their relations deteriorated massively, and many reports suggested that they had a fallout in the dressing room.

Babar had led Pakistan to the semifinals in the T20I World Cup of 2021 and he guided the Men in Green to the final of the T20I World Cup in Australia two years ago.

The question arises whether his return as captain can be fruitful for Pakistan or will he sit on the throne of thistle? Only time will tell.