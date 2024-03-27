PIA Restarts Skardu Flights From Another City

In a move set to boost connectivity and tourism in Pakistan’s northern region, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the reinstatement of its flight operations from Lahore to Skardu. This eagerly anticipated development marks a significant step towards facilitating travel to one of the country’s most picturesque destinations.

Commencing on April 3, the national carrier will inaugurate its inaugural flight from Lahore to Skardu. The flight will be facilitated by an Airbus A-320 aircraft, accommodating 162 passengers in economy class and eight in executive economy class.

The one-way fare for the Lahore to Skardu route has been set at Rs/ 28,000.

The reinstatement of flights represents a significant milestone in Pakistan’s efforts to promote tourism and foster economic growth in the region. By providing convenient air connectivity, PIA is paving the way for travelers to experience the unparalleled beauty and hospitality of Pakistan’s northern territories.