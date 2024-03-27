New Study Blames Humans For Transmitting Infections to Animals

A recent study has unveiled a concerning trend in the transmission of viruses: humans are now the ones passing viruses to animals, rather than the other way around.

Researchers from University College London (UCL) analyzed open-source data comprising 12 million genomes to delve into the transfer of microorganisms between hosts.

Viruses that transfer from animals to humans, known as zoonotic viruses, have been responsible for outbreaks and pandemics like Ebola and COVID-19. However, the study emphasizes that comparatively less attention has been paid to the transmission of viruses from humans to animals.

Co-author Professor Francois Balloux, from the UCL Genetics Institute, remarked,

We should view humans as just one node in a vast network of hosts constantly exchanging pathogens, rather than merely a receptacle for zoonotic bugs.

Published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, the study also underscores the evolutionary trajectory of these viruses, suggesting that the broader the range of hosts, the more diverse the impact on other species.

Lead author Cedric Tan elaborated, “When animals contract viruses from humans, it not only endangers the animals and potentially poses a conservation threat to the species, but it may also present new challenges for humans by affecting food security if large-scale culling of livestock becomes necessary to prevent an epidemic.”

Furthermore, the study highlights the potential for viruses that originate from humans to circle back and evolve in strength through interactions with other animals. This reciprocal transmission process offers insights into the emergence of novel diseases in both human and animal populations.

As researchers delve deeper into the complexities of viral transmission, it becomes increasingly evident that a holistic approach to public health is imperative. By recognizing the interconnectedness of human and animal health, we can better mitigate the risks posed by emerging infectious diseases and safeguard both human and animal populations against future outbreaks.