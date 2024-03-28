Schedule for Pakistan’s T20I Series Against Ireland Announced

Ireland men’s cricket team will take on Pakistan in a three-match T20I series at Clontarf on 10, 12 and 14 May 2024 with general public tickets scheduled to go on sale by Friday.

There is a limited capacity, as fans can purchase tickets from 9 PM (Pakistan time) on Friday. Fans will be able to jump online and purchase tickets to the three upcoming matches via Ireland’s official ticketing site.

The three matches, each, will start at 8 PM (Pakistan time) while it’ll be a day-affair in the Irish land.

The two sides are building up to the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June and will meet each other on 16 June 2024 in the first Group Stage match of the tournament.

After the series against Ireland, the Pakistan team will tour England.

The Green Shirts are preparing and improving their fitness levels at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, where a 29-man squad is getting ready for the season ahead.

Pakistan Cricket Board is organizing this camp in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, aimed at preparing players for upcoming series and tournaments. This includes the home Twenty20 series against New Zealand, Twenty20 series against Ireland and England, and the upcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup in America and the West Indies.

The camp commenced on March 26 and concludes on April 8; focus of the camp will be on team preparation to enhance the physical and mental strength of players and ensure they are in the best condition to face the upcoming challenges this year.