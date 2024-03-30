iPhone 16’s New Camera Design Leaked Via Phone Cases

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to go through a slight design update with the Pro models getting a brand-new Capture button similar to Sony phones, as shown by a recent case leak.

Now a fresh case leak for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus showcases the vertical camera design we have been hearing about. Instead of the diagonal camera arrangement seen in recent generations of iPhones, the iPhone 16 seems to be going back to the iPhone X style of a squircle-ish vertical shape. Take a look at the image below.

First Cases for iPhone 16 pic.twitter.com/xCUOldA8I2 — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) March 29, 2024

This year, we are getting one camera on top of the other and an LED flash on the side as shown by the small cutout. According to renders based on early prototypes, the two camera lenses will have separate rings and the camera island will look like a raised pill-shaped surface.

Although on the surface it may look like a simple design change, this camera arrangement is meant to support spatial video recording, which is only possible with two cameras lined together. This feature will allow iPhones to record spatial videos for the Vision Pro VR headset, dubbed as the “Spatial Computer.”

The iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button, which can be configured to several different configurations, may also come over to the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus siblings. The iPhone 16 Pro’s Capture Button will be present on the non-Pro models too.

Glossy Titanium Frame

Speaking of the iPhone 16 Pro, the phone will also get a shiny version of the titanium frame that was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro. According to a tipster with a reliable track record, this will be achieved through improved material processing and color processing. This frame may not be fully scratch-resistant, however.