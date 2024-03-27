iPhone’s iOS 18 Update Will Be The Biggest Ever Thanks to AI

Apple has finally announced the date for its next developer conference, the WWDC. The big keynote is scheduled to start on June 10 and it is expected to share several major software-related announcements with iOS 18 taking the spotlight, which should then release for iPhones around September.

In a recent report by Bloomberg’s seasoned Apple expert, Mark Gurman, anticipation builds as he suggests that iOS 18 is poised to undertake the most ambitious transformation in the history of iPhone software. Citing insights from insiders involved in the upgrade process, Gurman’s assertion carries weight. Yet, the ultimate litmus test remains: will iOS 18 truly deliver on such grand promises?

Echoing prior speculation, Apple is expected to delve deeply into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) at WWDC, if insider murmurs are to be believed. According to sources familiar with the matter the AI agenda will take a prominent position, with iOS 18 slated to showcase the company’s strategic focus in this domain.

Mark Gurman underscores this emphasis, asserting that AI will be “front and center” at the conference. Adding to the anticipation, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, teased the event with a tweet emphasizing its profound impact, employing the conspicuous capitalization of “Absolutely Incredible!” to hint at the significance of AI.

Gurman reports that Apple’s AI strategy is set to introduce a plethora of innovative proactive features designed to enhance users’ daily routines. Surprisingly, Apple won’t be unveiling its chatbot; rather, it’s engaged in discussions with Google and OpenAI to procure generative AI services. Their services will be used to run generative AI through the cloud on iPhones.