The Forgotten Man – Mohammad Abbas Expresses Disappointment Over Lack of Chances

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas expressed his feelings about missing Test cricket as his last performance in the Pakistan whites came in August 2021.

“I miss Test cricket and feel that Pakistan gets a very meagre amount of it,” as Abbas told local media that International Cricket Council should look into allotting Pakistan with more Test matches in the playing calendar.

“We played Australia in December, and our next Test series is in August,” taking a break before reiterating, “a gap of eight months results in stakeholders forgetting the high achievers.”

Abbas toured the Caribbean with the Pakistan national team in 2021. The same destination where he made his Test debut in 2017.

Critics have questioned his 120-ish kmph bowling pace to which he replied with his bowling statistics.

“Average-wise, I am the 2nd best bowler in Pakistan’s Test cricket history. My performances in tough conditions, such as Dubai, are part of the record.”

Despite the disappointment, Abbas remains positive regarding his comeback in the national side.

“As a professional, I don’t think about things (selection) which aren’t in my hand. I train, keep my diet in check, practice regularly and try to perform to the best of my abilities in all formats of the sport.”

The right-arm fast bowler recently travelled to the United Kingdom as the First-Class season starts in April. Abbas will represent Hampshire in the First Division.