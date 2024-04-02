Gold Price in Pakistan Dips Slightly But Remains Near All-Time High

The price of gold in Pakistan dipped slightly on Tuesday but remained above Rs. 237,000 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 500 per tola to Rs. 237,100, while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 429 to Rs. 203,275

The recent increase in the price of gold, driven by an increase in international gold prices, saw the precious metal surge by Rs. 19,100 tola during March. Currently, the price of gold is hovering near the all-time high of Rs. 240,000 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.5 percent to $2,260.7 per ounce by 0946 GMT. The bullion also rose by 9.3 percent in March, the biggest monthly growth since July 2020.