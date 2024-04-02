Punjab Excise and Taxation Department Cracks Down on Defaulting Vehicles

The Excise and Taxation Department of Punjab has announced its intention to crack down on tax-defaulting vehicles, with the process of canceling registrations commencing from April onwards.

Director Excise and Taxation Lahore Region C, Muhammad Asif, emphasized that the department aims to cancel the registration of vehicles that have defaulted on taxes for three or more years, a figure estimated to exceed a thousand vehicles, by Eid ul Fitr.

ALSO READ MCB Bank & Euronet Pakistan Join Forces to Augment Future Customer Experience

As part of the enforcement measures, red warning stickers will be affixed to these defaulting vehicles, serving as a preliminary indication of non-compliance. Furthermore, vehicle owners will receive reminders via the Excise Department’s call center, offering them a final opportunity to settle their outstanding dues.

Highlighting the department’s proactive approach, Muhammad Asif outlined plans to dispatch reminders for token tax payments to an additional one million vehicle owners via mobile messages on Monday. He particularly underscored the need for vigilance regarding bank-leased vehicles, noting instances where banks collect installments but fail to pay token taxes promptly.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Sees Significant Drop in Unemployment Among Women

Expressing concern over potential inconveniences faced by non-compliant vehicle owners, Asif cautioned that vehicles found to be in default may be detained on the road until the outstanding taxes are settled. He urged citizens to fulfill their tax obligations promptly and advised drivers to ensure their vehicles were duly registered with the Excise Department before hitting the road.