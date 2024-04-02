MCB Bank & Euronet Pakistan Join Forces to Augment Future Customer Experience

MCB Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Euronet Pakistan, a division of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) and an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions.

A signing ceremony was presided by MCB Bank President & CEO, Mr. Shoaib Mumtaz, accompanied by senior leadership of both the organizations. The agreement was signed between Bank’s CIO, Mr. Faisal Anwar & Mr. Kashif Gaya, CEO Euronet Pakistan.

This partnership represents both companies’ shared objectives of customer-centricity and customer-success.

Under this arrangement, MCB Bank’s valued customers will benefit from a superior digital user experience through Euronet’s technological prowess.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shoaib Mumtaz said: “Our collaboration underscores MCB’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the banking sector. We seek to enhance customer experience and expand our service offerings. MCB Bank will continue to aim at strengthening our position as a leader in the industry, delivering seamless and efficient banking solutions to our diverse customer base”.

Mr. Faisal Anwar also expressed positive thoughts, he stated: “The bank has embarked upon the journey of transformation, ensuring a frictionless banking experience is extended to our customers, payments being one of the main pillars to ensure the long terms objectives are well aligned with the strategic view, we feel confident that our partnership with Euronet will not only bring this closer to objectives but will also ensure to deliver this with agility & quality”

Mr. Kashif Gaya also shared excitement, saying: “We are delighted to partner with MCB Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in Pakistan. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering robust, innovative, and reliable payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and their customers. We would like to thank MCB team for selecting Euronet and we look forward to this long-term strategic partnership”.

In addition to the POS driving and Ecommerce Processing, Euronet will now also serve as the Debit Cards and ATM driving processor for MCB Bank; which further solidifies Euronet’s position as the preferred technology partner for Card Issuance, Acquiring and Payment processing in Pakistan.