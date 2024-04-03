Financial Irregularities Found in Prime Minister’s Secretariat Worth Over Rs. 10 Crore

Financial audits of the Prime Minister’s Secretariat for fiscal years 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 have uncovered significant financial irregularities, amounting to over Rs. 140 million.

The audit report sheds light on expenditures related to medicines, imaginary hospitality expenses, and unauthorized bonuses, revealing a troubling pattern of mismanagement within the PM’s secretariat.

According to the report, more than a million rupees were spent on medicines and hospitality within the Prime Minister’s Secretariat. Furthermore, unauthorized bonuses totaling over Rs. 100 million were disbursed to employees without the Prime Minister’s directives.

The report further revealed that each employee received bonuses five times, directly contradicting the PM’s directives. Moreover, officers within the Secretariat were granted an additional Rs. 4.5 million each as bonuses.

The audit team was denied access to guest records for the year 2021-22 by the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, sparking concerns of non-transparency and potential cover-ups.

The report has advised firm actions, urging the retrieval of Rs. 80 million from Secretariat personnel and advocating for a comprehensive inquiry to assign responsibility for these financial discrepancies.