PM Approves Allocation of Additional Portfolios to Five Federal Ministers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given approval to allocate more portfolios to existing federal cabinet members.

According to notifications issued by the cabinet division, Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan has been given an additional portfolio of Communication.

Similarly, Ahsan Iqbal has given an additional portfolio of Inter Provincial Coordination, Rana Tanveer Hussain has been given an additional portfolio of National Food Security and Research, Chaudhry Salik Hussain has been given an additional portfolio of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Musadik Masood Malik has been given additional portfolio of Water Resources in terms of rule 3(4) of the rules of business 1973.

According to another notification, the premier has approved the appointment of Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan as coordinator.