PM Approves Allocation of Additional Portfolios to Five Federal Ministers

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 3, 2024 | 4:08 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given approval to allocate more portfolios to existing federal cabinet members.

According to notifications issued by the cabinet division, Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan has been given an additional portfolio of Communication.

Similarly, Ahsan Iqbal has given an additional portfolio of Inter Provincial Coordination, Rana Tanveer Hussain has been given an additional portfolio of National Food Security and Research, Chaudhry Salik Hussain has been given an additional portfolio of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Musadik Masood Malik has been given additional portfolio of Water Resources in terms of rule 3(4) of the rules of business 1973.

According to another notification, the premier has approved the appointment of Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan as coordinator.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>