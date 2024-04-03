Utility Stores Employees to Get “Additional Salary” Ahead of Eid

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 3, 2024 | 4:19 pm
USC | ProPakistani

The employees of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) are set to receive an honorarium ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to sources, it has been decided to give an honorarium to USC employees for the successful implementation of the Ramazan Package.

Both permanent and contractual employees will get an honorarium equal to one basic salary. Daily wage employees will get an honorarium of Rs. 25,000.

Sources said that the honorarium will be disbursed ahead of Eid. However, an 80 percent attendance during Ramazan is necessary to be eligible for the honorarium.

ProPK Staff

lens

