Azam Khan’s Hilarious Instagram Story Goes Viral on Social Media

National team wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan, shared a comedic picture on his social media account where he compared the sizes of current national team wicket-keepers.

The hard-hitting wicket-keeper took to popular social media platform, Instagram, where he shared the picture of the wicket-keepers with a funny caption on his story.

Azam rated himself as extra-large while first-choice WK, Mohammad Rizwan, was handed the small size. Young wicket-keeper batters Mohammad Haris and Haseebullah Khan were handed the medium and large sizes respectively.

Large was a bit harsh towards Haseebullah as he is quite fit for a large-sized garment. All the four cricketers were supporting different attires as Azam was wearing a t-shirt with jeans, while Rizwan was in the national team training kit.

It is nice to see the spirit between the wicket-keepers as there is a tough competition between the four for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup squad.

Rizwan is expected to be the first-choice for the tournament while Azam and Haseeb were his deputies in the previous series against New Zealand. Mohammad Haris, was shockingly ‘rested’ for the tour of New Zealand.

Azam performed well in the recently conducted Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 where his team Islamabad United won the trophy for the third time.

Pakistan is set to play a five-match T20 series against New Zealand in two weeks time as the Men in Green prepare for the T20 World Cup in June.

The squad for a 5-match T20I series against New Zealand will be announced in the upcoming days. The NZ side is a weakened one where more than half a dozen first-team players wouldn’t be playing due to various commitments. Pakistan is expected to rest the mainstream fast bowlers for a few matches of the series.