Confirmed: PCB Buys a Building to Make a 5-Star Hotel Near Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally has a building to accommodate foreign and local players during future international matches that will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium.

A longstanding issue will be resolved as the PCB has bought a multi-storied building for 4 billion rupees from a builder who had also taken security amounts from people who were going to buy the flats in the building.

Previously, PCB had their reservations with the construction of this specific building due to security reasons and they had a legal dispute with the builder as well. Zaka Ashraf-led management made the offer while the new management has officially bought the same building for the players’ accommodation.

The construction of the building is still incomplete and PCB will have to allocate a budget to renovate the vicinity so that it can be converted into a five-star hotel.

Accommodation for players just near the stadium can be very useful and it can save millions of rupees if PCB renovates the building on time considering the foreign players currently stay in a local 5-star hotel in the city which is far away and its route to the stadium often causes problem for the public and traffic.

Although there are some rooms at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), it does not fulfill the accommodation needs that are required for the hospitality of foreign teams and the number of rooms is not enough for a whole team to stay.

The Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB is also trying to build a hotel near the National Bank Arena Stadium in Karachi to accommodate players near the ground.