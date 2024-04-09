Electricity Supply Schedule Announced for Eid ul Fitr 2024

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed all necessary preparations to guarantee uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming Eid ul Fitr festivities, in accordance with the directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

A spokesperson for the company announced on Monday that a central control room has been established to maintain close coordination with the National Power Control Center and all distribution companies (DISCOs). These control facilities will operate round the clock throughout the Eid ul Fitr holidays to monitor and manage the power distribution network effectively.

ALSO READ Initial Design of Karachi IT Park Has Been Completed

Additionally, regional control rooms have been established in Islamabad, Multan, and Hyderabad to swiftly address any emergency situations that may arise. These control rooms will be interconnected via video link to facilitate seamless communication and coordination.

It’s noteworthy that these control rooms have been operational throughout the month of Ramadan, ensuring continuous monitoring and management of the power grid.

In preparation for Eid ul Fitr, specialized teams from the Asset Management (North) and (South) divisions have been formed to respond promptly to any faults occurring at NTDC grid stations or transmission lines across the country. The appointed officers will remain stationed at the grid stations around the clock during the Eid holidays to ensure prompt resolution of any issues that may arise.

Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, Managing Director of NTDC, has instructed all relevant NTDC formations to maintain vigilance and ensure smooth power supply across the country during the Eid ul Fitr celebrations.