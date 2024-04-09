Finance Minister to Meet IMF, World Bank, US Govt Officials Next Week

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is set to meet with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Donald Lu, and possibly with a US Deputy Under Secretary of Treasury during his visit to Washington next week, but his engagements with US officials may be at a lower level.

The main purpose of the finance minister’s visit is centered around attending the World Bank-IMF Spring meetings. His team may discuss an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the IMF during their stay in the US.

Meetings with US officials are expected to discuss Pakistan’s economic challenges and seek financial support. Aurangzeb is expected to engage with representatives of the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, as well as officials from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Pakistani delegation will use the spring meetings to formally request the IMF send a mission to Pakistan for the medium-term Extended Fund Facility. The expedition is planned to arrive in Pakistan once the current program ends this month.