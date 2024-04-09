Gold Price in Pakistan Rise to Another High Before Eid

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 9, 2024 | 2:12 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan surged to an all-time high on Tuesday after an increase of Rs. 1,900 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 1,900 per tola to Rs. 247,600, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 1,629 to Rs. 212,277.

On Monday, the price of the precious metal posted a significant increase of Rs. 600 per tola when it hit its previous high of Rs. 245,700.

Last week saw an increase of Rs. 10,300 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.57 percent at $2,352.37 per ounce as of 1 PM (Pakistan Standard Time).

