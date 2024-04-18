Lahore Board Postpones Two Intermediate Papers

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Lahore has decided to postpone two intermediate papers due to the upcoming by-elections.

The board has rescheduled the intermediate chemistry paper, originally planned for April 20, and the English paper, initially set for April 22, due to the upcoming by-elections scheduled for April 21.

ALSO READ O/A Level Exam Schedule Announced

According to the board officials, new dates for the postponed papers will be communicated in due course. Students and other officials have been advised to stay informed by keeping an eye out for further announcements from the Lahore Board regarding the new dates.

It should be noted that the polling for by-elections on six National Assembly seats and 17 provincial assemblies’ seats is scheduled for April 21.

Previously, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had announced the cancellation of matriculation annual exam papers in Chitral from Thursday to Saturday due to rainfall.

ALSO READ New School Timings Announced for Summer in Punjab

This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai in Peshawar. The meeting agreed to reschedule these papers for a later date.