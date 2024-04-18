O/A Level Exam Schedule Announced

The O Level and A Level examinations, conducted by Cambridge Assessment International Education, are scheduled to commence on April 25. The examination session will extend until June 13.

Approximately, 100,000 students from various regions of Pakistan will take part in the May/June 2024 examination session. More than 40,000 candidates from Karachi will appear for the Cambridge exams, with an additional 15,000 appearing as private candidates from different parts of the nation.

Notably, an estimated 6,000 students from Karachi have opted to take the Cambridge exams independently. To facilitate the smooth conduct of examinations, a network of nearly 100 examination centers has been established nationwide, with approximately 20 centers situated in Karachi to accommodate the influx of candidates.

Delving into the academic preferences of Pakistani students, certain subjects emerge as perennial favorites within the Cambridge O Level and A Level curricula. Among O Level candidates, subjects such as Pakistan Studies, Islamiat, mathematics, English, and Urdu consistently garner significant interest and participation. Meanwhile, A Level students exhibit a penchant for subjects including physics, mathematics, business, chemistry, and computer science, reflecting their diverse academic interests and career aspirations.

Approximately 800 schools across the country are affiliated with the Cambridge curriculum, providing students with access to a globally recognized standard of education. Karachi boasts a substantial presence within this network, with around 200 schools dedicated to delivering comprehensive Cambridge education to aspiring learners.

O and A Levels, administered by Cambridge Assessment International Education, are globally recognized qualifications taken by students typically in their final years of high school. O Levels, equivalent to the GCSEs in the UK, cover a wide range of subjects and are usually taken around the age of 16. A Levels, taken at a more advanced level, typically at age 18, delve deeper into fewer subjects, allowing students to specialize in their chosen areas of study.