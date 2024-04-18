New School Timings Announced for Summer in Punjab

The Punjab government has announced new school timings for regular classes during the summer season to protect children from the blistering heat.

According to a notification by the provincial education department, schools in Punjab will operate from 7:45 am to 1:15 pm on regular days, with classes ending at 11:45 am on Fridays.

Double-shift schools will run from 7:45 am to 12:15 pm and from 12:45 pm to 5:15 pm.

It should be noted that the provincial authorities have been adjusting school timings based on weather conditions and security concerns to ensure the safety and convenience of students.

Previously, they altered timings for the winter season, effective from February to April 15, due to extreme cold weather. During the extreme cold wave, regular classes in boys’ schools across the provincial capital and other cities were scheduled from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, while classes in girls’ schools were held from 8:15 am to 2:15 pm.

On Fridays, boys’ schools closed at 12:15 pm, while girls’ schools closed at 12:00 pm. Furthermore, double-shift schools conducted classes regularly from 7:45 am to 12:15 pm and from 12:30 pm to 5:00 pm in the second shift without any break.