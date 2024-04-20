New Committee to Investigate Financial Irregularities at Major Hospital

The Punjab Health Department has formed an inquiry committee to investigate alleged financial irregularities at Lahore’s Services Hospital.

The inquiry committee will specifically examine the purchase and sale of goods from 2022 to 2024. The committee, led by convener Tania Malik and including member Jawad Malik, from the health department, has been tasked with investigating the matter.

The inquiry committee has been given seven days to submit its recommendations to the health department. Meanwhile, those responsible for the irregularities, including the Medical Superintendent, Director of Finance, and Cashier, will be required to respond to the inquiry committee.

Last year, a junior clerk named Arshad Butt at Services Hospital Lahore was discovered to be a millionaire. ACE initiated an investigation against Arshad Butt, who served as the President of the Punjab Paramedical Staff Association.

He had secured his position as a junior clerk at Services Hospital Lahore using fake degrees.

During the investigation, it came to light that despite earning a monthly salary of just Rs57,000 as a junior clerk, the individual in question was a millionaire.

The investigators discovered that transactions totaling Rs11 million were deposited into his bank account in less than a year.

Furthermore, the accused possessed commercial property spanning 18 kanals and 18 marlas, along with two houses registered under his wife’s name. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Arshad Butt had also set up a private laboratory near Services Hospital in the Shadman area.